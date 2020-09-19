Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 394,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $8.55 on Friday. Tesco has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

