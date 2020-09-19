Tempur Sealy International Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2020 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of TPX opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,558,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

