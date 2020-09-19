T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,879 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $89,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $127.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

