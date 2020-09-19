Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.28 on Friday. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 152.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,482.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,600 shares of company stock worth $9,539,596. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Switch by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Switch by 77.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth $29,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

