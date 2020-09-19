Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.04. Sun Hydraulics shares last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 59,232 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.16.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hydraulics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hydraulics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.