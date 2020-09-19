Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE INN opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.59.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.
