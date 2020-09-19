Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE INN opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.