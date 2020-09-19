Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Shares Down 3.2%

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD)’s share price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 75,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 88,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and a PE ratio of -30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Company Profile (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

