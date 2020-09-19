Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Shares Down 3.2%

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD)’s share price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 75,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 88,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and a PE ratio of -30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

