Strategem Capital (CVE:SGE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Strategem Capital Corp (CVE:SGE)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and a PE ratio of 231.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56.

Strategem Capital Company Profile (CVE:SGE)

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

