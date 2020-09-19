Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Store Capital by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Store Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

