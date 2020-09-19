Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 156,381 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the average daily volume of 40,097 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Vale has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133,256 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 52.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,734,000 after buying an additional 14,201,438 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at $70,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 298.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after buying an additional 4,458,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at $32,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

