STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.
STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.34.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
