STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

