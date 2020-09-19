Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

