Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,379 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Steris worth $87,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,076,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Steris during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steris by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 15.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,790. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $175.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $176.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

