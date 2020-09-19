Stephens Inc. AR Sells 831 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

ABC opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $311,256.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,533.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,297. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

