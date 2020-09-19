Stephens Inc. AR Sells 809 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $416.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

