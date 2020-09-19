Stephens Inc. AR Sells 658 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 512.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.