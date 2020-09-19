Stephens Inc. AR Sells 582 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.72 and its 200 day moving average is $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

