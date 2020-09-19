Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,977 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after buying an additional 9,126,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $32.28 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.