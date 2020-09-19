Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,051 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,539. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

