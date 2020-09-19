Stephens Inc. AR Sells 16,146 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

