Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,021 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,894 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 22.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,637,000 after acquiring an additional 209,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 56.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221,811 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $265.07 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.14.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.