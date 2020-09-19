Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,953 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.31% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 186,986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 675,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,807.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

