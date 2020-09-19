Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 352 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stryker by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $206.38 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.