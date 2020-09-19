Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,484 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after buying an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after buying an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 48.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $434,036,000 after buying an additional 3,872,533 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Exelon by 87.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after buying an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

NYSE EXC opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

