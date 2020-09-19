Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.27% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $128,000.

NYSE SIG opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $955.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CICC Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

