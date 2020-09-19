Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.99 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 255.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $100.43 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.12 and a one year high of $100.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53.

