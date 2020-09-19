Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Total were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Total by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Total by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

