Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.91 Million Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.20% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMP. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TMP opened at $59.67 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

