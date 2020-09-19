Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.83 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

