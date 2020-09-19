Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $85,023,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 83.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 866,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $103.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.