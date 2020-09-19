Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.88% of Invacare worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invacare by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Invacare by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.