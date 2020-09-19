Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after buying an additional 3,163,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,055,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after buying an additional 2,259,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after buying an additional 875,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after buying an additional 1,180,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

