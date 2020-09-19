Stephens Inc. AR Buys 17,926 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 230.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $4,676,481.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,132,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,493,197 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.