Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

