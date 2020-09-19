Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.