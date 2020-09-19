Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 952 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $297.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

