Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 24,049 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after acquiring an additional 209,032 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,633 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of -198.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

