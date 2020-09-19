Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,290 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,109,825. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.