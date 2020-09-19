Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Starwood Property Trust worth $80,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

STWD stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.