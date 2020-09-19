Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $79.00 at Barrington Research

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti lifted their price target on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Standex Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE:SXI opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $727.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Standex Int’l has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of Standex Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Standex Int’l by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex Int’l during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 84.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

