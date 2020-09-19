Spectiv Achieves Market Cap of $3,279.05 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $3,279.05 and $282.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00046899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00247574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00093967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01481580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00218501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

