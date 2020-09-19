Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) Trading Down 2.9%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXD) was down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DALXD shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Spartan Delta in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.