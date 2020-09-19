SparksPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $14,629.99 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000078 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,690,361 coins and its circulating supply is 8,680,154 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

