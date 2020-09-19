Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402,857 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Southwest Airlines worth $82,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the airline’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 20.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,779 shares of the airline’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.