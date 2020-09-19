Solarwindow Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solarwindow Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of WNDW opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Solarwindow Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

