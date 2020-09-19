Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) vs. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NASDAQ:MPA) Financial Contrast

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 25.75% 8.76% 3.84% BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 5.38 $22.94 million $1.41 9.52 BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Solar Senior Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term investments and other bonds. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund was formed in November 4, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

