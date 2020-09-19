Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SLGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

SLGN opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Silgan by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after acquiring an additional 958,307 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,354,000 after buying an additional 776,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,873,000 after buying an additional 210,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 1,437,109 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

