Short Interest in ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Expands By 11.0%

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $2.45 on Friday. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

About ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

