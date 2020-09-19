Short Interest in WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Expands By 14.3%

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

