Short Interest in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Increases By 11.7%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,300 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 891,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of VVI opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $456.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.56. Viad has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Viad will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVI. TheStreet cut Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $61,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,089 shares in the company, valued at $583,359.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 574,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Viad by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 242,305 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Viad by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 148,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

